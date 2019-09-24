Neutrogena

Ultra Sheer Lightweight Sunscreen Spray

NEUTROGENA® ULTRA SHEER® Body Mist Sunscreen Spray with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 provides powerful sun protection that you will love to wear. Formulated with HELIOPLEX® technology, this non-greasy sunscreen provides superior UVA/UVB protection in a sheer, ultralight finish. Plus, the FULLREACH™ design extends your reach so you can easily apply powerful protection, even for hard to reach spots like your back. NEUTROGENA® ULTRA SHEER® Body Mist Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is non-comedogenic and oil-free.