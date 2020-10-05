Neutrogena

Ultra Sheer Dry-touch Sunscreen Lotion, Broad Spectrum Spf 100

3-fluid ounce bottle of Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Non-Greasy Sunscreen with SPF 100 that helps defend against the signs of sun and decrease the risk of skin cancer caused by the sun when used as directed This lightweight & sheer sunscreen is fast-absorbing with Dry-Touch technology for a non-greasy, matte finish and is formulated with Helioplex for superior sun protection for your skin Packaging and formulation may vary. This sunscreen lotion helps prevent sunburn and when used as directed, may help decrease the risk of skin cancer caused by the sun Both PABA-free and non-comedogenic, this lightweight sunscreen provides powerful face and body sun protection without the heavy finish, making it great to use for daily sun protection. TSA-compliant travel size non-greasy sunscreen from the #1 dermatologist-recommended suncare brand. This sunscreen is also available in both spray and stick form and can be used at the pool or in the ocean for up to 80 minutes of water-resistance Product Description Get powerful sun protection without the heavy finish with Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen. This lightweight Broad Spectrum SPF 100 sunscreen lotion with Dry-Touch technology absorbs fast for a clean, ultra-light feel and non-shiny finish. This sunscreen is formulated with Helioplex Technology, which offers superior broad spectrum protection from aging UVA rays and burning UVB rays. Fast-absorbing, lightweight and water-resistant, this non-greasy sunscreen lotion formula is non-comedogenic and PABA-free. Protect yourself as you get your daily dose of sunshine. Brand Story By Neutrogena