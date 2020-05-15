Neutrogena

Ultra Sheer Dry-touch Spf 55 Sunscreen Lotion

$7.97

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Get powerful sun protection without the heavy finish with Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen. This Broad Spectrum SPF 55 sunscreen lotion with Dry-Touch technology absorbs fast for a clean, ultra-light feel and non-shiny finish. This lightweight face & body sunscreen lotion is formulated with Helioplex Technology, which offers superior broad spectrum protection from aging UVA rays and burning UVB rays. Fast-absorbing and water-resistant up to 80 minutes, this non-greasy formula is non-comedogenic, PABA-free and contains no-oxybenzone. This SPF 55 sunscreen comes in a convenient travel-sized package that is TSA-approved and easy to take anywhere on-the-go. Sun protection from the #1 dermatologist recommended brand that, when used as directed, decreases the risk of skin cancer.