Ultra Repair® Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum Spf 30

A multitasker that provides 12 hours of soothing hydration, SPF 30 protection, and a natural finish that reduces the look of visible imperfections. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, and CombinationSkincare Concerns: Dryness, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, and Dullness and Uneven TextureFormulation: Lightweight LotionHighlighted Ingredients:- Colloidal Oatmeal: Helps calm and soothe dry or distressed skin.\t\t- Hyaluronic Acid: A powerful humectant that boosts skin's moisture content, helps skin appear smoother, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.\t\t- Vitamin E: A vitamin rich in antioxidants that helps condition and soothe skin and stave off environmental aggressors.\t\t Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: This skin-loving, noncomedogenic tinted moisturizer is formulated with vitamin E, colloidal oatmeal, and allantoin to help reduce redness, calm, and soothe sensitive skin. Natural mineral pigments and micro-pearls deliver clean, buildable coverage that enhances skin's natural radiance.Clinical Results: Instrument Claim:- Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 is clinically proven to provide 12 hours of hydrationIn a consumer perception test completed by 38 participants, after 1 week of daily use:- 92% reported their skin feeling radiant and luminous throughout the day- 97% reported this product provides just the right amount of coverage for daytime and evening