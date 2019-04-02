First Aid Beauty

Ultra Repair Tint Cream 30ml (various Shades)

£28.00

Achieve a smooth, flawless complexion with First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tint Cream; a tinted, multi-tasking formula that works to soothe, hydrate and protect, whilst minimising the appearance of imperfections. Fortified with Hyaluronic Acid, Colloidal Oatmeal and antioxidant Vitamin E, its whipped, mousse-like texture blends seamlessly onto skin to reduce the look of pores, redness and uneven skin tone. Natural mineral pigments are combined with finely-milled micro-pearls to enhance natural radiance and promote a luminous glow. Provides broad spectrum SPF 30 protection and 12-hour hydration.