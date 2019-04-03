First Aid Beauty

Ultra Repair Pure Mineral Sunscreen Moisturiser Spf40 56.7g

£28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Offering high level UVA and UVB protection, First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Pure Mineral Sunscreen Moisturiser SPF40 absorbs quickly into skin to defend against harmful effects of sun exposure. Powered by Titanium Dioxide and Zince Oxide (natural minerals that work to shield from photo-ageing and UV rays), the lightweight, silky formula is safe for all members of the family, and can be used for sun protection from head to toe. Colloidal Oatmeal relieves itchy, dry skin for long-lasting comfort, whilst emollient Shea Butter and Meadowfoam Seed Oil soften, hydrate and protect the skin's barrier function. Fortified with the brand's unique antioxidant booster, the moisturiser combines Liquorice Root, Feverfew and White Tea to combat free radicals, leaving even the most sensitive skin nourished and soothed without sticky, greasy or white residue. No parabens, harsh chemicals or colourants. Non-comedogenic.