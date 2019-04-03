First Aid Beauty

Ultra Repair Lip Therapy (14.8ml)

£10.00

Treat your lips to the wonders of First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy. Perfect for all skin types, the moisturising formula brings all the goodness of 'FAB Ultra Repair Cream' and works to heal, nourish and hydrate dry and chapped pouts. Protective and soothing with shea butter and glycerine, the petroleum-free balm also combats free radicals. Expect soft, nourished, smooth lips. *Free from petroleum, parabens, harsh chemicals and colourants. Safe for sensitive skin.