First Aid Beauty

Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum (30ml)

£28.00

Catering for all skin types, including sensitive, the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair® Hydrating Serum replenishes, soothes and calms your complexion, revealing rebalanced skin with improved suppleness. Fortified with Hyaluronic Acid, the water-based gel penetrates deeply to lock in moisture and quench parched skin, whilst Aloe Leaf Juice and Colloidal Oatmeal work to eliminate irritation for long-lasting comfort. A cocktail of Collagen and anti-ageing Peptides helps to firm, plump and minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your complexion refreshed, younger-looking and revitalised.