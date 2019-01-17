First Aid Beauty

Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum 30ml

£28.00

A DAILY DOSE OF HYDRATION Formulated for ALL skin types from oily to dry, First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum infuses skin with optimal hydration to plump and minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The moisture-locking super star, Hyaluronic Acid, stores up to 1,000 times its molecular weight in water, leaving skin hydrated, supple and healthy. Antiaging Peptides help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while Collagen helps increase firmness and elasticity, restore texture and replenish skin. Ultra Repair’s signature ingredient, Colloidal Oatmeal, along with Aloe Leaf Juice, calm and soothe irritated skin for an allover healthy complexion. This water-based gel penetrates deep into the skin leaving behind an invisible shield that seals in hydration. Its lightweight texture makes it perfect for layering under your favorite AM and PM moisturisers. Ultra Repair® Hydrating Serum is a high-performance treatment serum that will quench thirsty skin leaving it soft, supple and smooth. WHO SHOULD USE IT? Appropriate for all skin types, even those with sensitive skin. BENEFITS Instantly hydrates, softens and smoothes skin. Plumps and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Balances moisture and oil production for all skin types. FEATURES No Parabens, Harsh Chemicals or Colorants. Safe for Sensitive Skin.