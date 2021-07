First Aid Beauty

Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Packed with Collagen, Peptides and Niacinamide, First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream helps sculpt and smooth skin making it look bouncy, healthy and youthful with fewer visible fine lines and wrinkles and a soft, supple texture.