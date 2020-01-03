First Aid Beauty

Ultra Repair Cream Minis Original & Pink Grapefruit Infusion

Ultra Repair Cream Minis Duo features Ultra Repair Cream Original and Ultra Repair Cream Pink Grapefruit. This ultra-moisturizing duet is the perfect gift for first-timers, cult-followers, or anyone looking for on-the-go, head-to-toe hydration anytime, anywhere.Cult-favorite Ultra Repair Cream is a rich, whipped emollient that hydrates skin, while helping provide immediate relief and long-lasting protection for dry, distressed skin, even eczema. This powerful formulation includes colloidal oatmeal, the only FDA-approved OTC ingredient to relieve symptoms of eczema, along with shea butter and ceramide 3 to help moisturize skin and protect the skin's barrier, while the botanical-rich FAB antioxidant booster helps stave off environmental aggressors.For those seeking a subtle scent, the Ultra Repair Cream Pink Grapefruit incorporates an infusion of bright and zesty orange essential oil layered over comforting natural vanilla notes that leave skin with a wisp of scent. These limited edition, must-have minis are travel-friendly and TSA-approved.