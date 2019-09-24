Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
First Aid Beauty

Ultra Repair Cannabis & Oat Dry Oil

$30.00
At First Aid Beauty
A soothing treatment oil infused with Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil from hemp and Colloidal Oatmeal to help de-stress, relieve, and nourish dry, reactive, and sensitive skin.
Featured in 1 story
I Tried $1,050 In First Aid Beauty Products
by Erika Stalder