United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Nuxe
Ultra-nourishing Lip Balm, Rêve De Miel 15 Gr
£11.50
At Nuxe
A concentrate of beneficial properties, this repairing lip balm combines honey, botanical oils and propolis, a rare and precious bee hive ingredient to immediately soothe, provide intense nourishment and repair your very dry and damaged lips. The melting texture and grapefruit scent make it a must-have to take everywhere you go.
Need a few alternatives?
Origins
Dr. Andrew Weil For Origins™mega-mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatm...
$38.00Origins
More from Skin Care
Origins
Dr. Andrew Weil For Origins™mega-mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatm...
$38.00Origins