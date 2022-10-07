Abercrombie

Ultra Mini Puffer

$160.00 $136.00

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie and Fitch

Details Ultra Mini Puffer Our new mini puffer in a soft satin nylon fabric with wind- and water-resistant properties. Features fleece-lined snap pockets, zip-up front, flattering cinched cuffs and hem and recycled fill. Imported. Filling:100% Recycled Polyester Fibers / Shell:100% Polyester / Lining:100% Polyester Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Low iron if needed Do not dry clean