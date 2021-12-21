Kodak

Ultra Mini Portable Projector – Hd 1080p

$189.99 $179.99

THE HOLLYWOOD STANDARD – Advanced DLP Optical Engine Boasts Superior LED Brightness, Exceptional Color Accuracy and Pristine Picture Quality (Best Performance when used in Dark to Dim-Lit Room) PALM SIZED PERFECTION – Smallest and Lightest DLP Projector in the World Slips Conveniently Into Your Handbag, Briefcase or Back Pocket for,Home, Work, Business or Play CONTEMPORARY COMPATIBILITY – Onboard Media Player Includes Room-Filling Built-in Speakers, 3.5mm Input & Integrated HDMI, USB and MicroSD Hookup. HDMI Connect to Android, Tablets and devices (Please check with your device's manufacture if the device is HDMI compatible) PLUG. PROJECT. PLAY. – No Complicated Buttons or Menu Screens; Just Connect to Your Favorite PC or Mac, Cable Box, Gaming Console or HDMI Video Player GAMING GRADE COLOR – Capable of Displaying 16.7 Million Colors; Enjoy Rich, Lifelike Detail for Your Favorite Video Games, Movies, Photo Slideshows & More Make cinema magic with the ultimate multimedia companion! Enjoy stunning HD video and imaging in the palm of your hand with the Small DLP Pocket Projector from KODAK. Integrating revolutionary innovations in compact digital design, this miniature movie player produces high quality imaging in a truly portable package. Transport to the fantasy world of your choice with a booming 1 W speaker and dazzling 16.7 million color display. Compatible with today’s most popular entertainment devices, the projector includes a 3.5mm input and integrated HDMI, USB and MicroSD hookups. Simply connect your PC, Mac, cable box, gaming console or HDMI video player without the hassle of complicated buttons and menu screens. Just plug, play and experience a pocketful of possibilities! What You Get: - 1 x DLP Pocket Projector from KODAK - An integrated 1 W speaker - Effortless onboard controls - The tiniest big screen movie projector in the world! Technical Details: - 100” max screen size - 1300:1 contrast - 25 Ansi lumen brightness - 640 x 360 resolution - 2-hour max playback - Weighs 150g - Dimensions 3.1 x 3.1 x .79 inches How to Enjoy - Set up the projector on a flat surface either indoors or outdoors - Hook up your favorite device and prepare to be amazed - Load your media, press play and behold the pocket-sized power - Make a big impression among family, friends, clients and more! Compatible With - Apple Mac - Microsoft PC Computer - Android Phone - Tablets - Samsung Galaxy - Laptop - Smartphones