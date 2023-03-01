INLP

Ultra Metallics Nail Polish In Limelight

Limelight is a super fun and wonderfully festive bright green Ultra Metallics™ nail polish with just the right amount of holographic pigment to add a beautiful rainbow sparkle in the sun! Limelight is part of a set of 6 new holiday themed Ultra Metallics™ polishes that take advantage of our Ultra Metallics™ formula for an incredibly ornamental-like finish! Limelight is part of ILNP’s Ultra Metallics™ class of incredibly vivid metallic finish nail polishes; specifically formulated with various ultra-thin metallic flakes for a blinding sparkle with an undeniably rich finish and super-easy removal!