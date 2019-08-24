Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Maybelline

Ultra Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

$7.99$5.59
At Ulta Beauty
Maybelline Ultra Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner delivers all-day wear. No skipping or smearing with this precision brush for perfect application.
Featured in 1 story
Makeup Products That Give Newscasters Confidence
by Khalea Underwood