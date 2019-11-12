Lucas

Ultra Lightweight Expandable Large Suitcase With 4-spinner Wheels

$89.99

Buy Now Review It

Make the most out of your next trip with our top-rated suitcases The Treadlight luggage collection have 4- spinner wheels, a telescopic wheel handle, two carry handles and two packing compartments. The interior of the Treadlight luggage is fully lined, with a zippered divider in one compartment and elastic cross straps in the other. Lucas hardside luggage delivers great durability together with a fashionable design. It is made from polycarbonate to provide your belongs with maximized protection. This suitcase is the perfect travel companion. Functional and pretty, the luggage is sure to bring you joy, wherever you go.. Lucas suitcase has convenient storage to carry the most of what you need. Carrying around a full suitcase is a whole lot easier with Spinner Wheels. You can literally turn on a dime and let your suitcase glide effortlessly. This Suitcase has a perfect balance between lightweight and durability. The aircraft grade aluminum handles are extra lightweight while maintaining a high standard for shock absorption. The directional spinner wheels allow 360 degree upright rolling in multiple directions so there is little weight on your arm. Lucas luggage is made of Scratch Resistant textured hard side shell (ABS) in order to protect your belongings while traveling. Suitcase dimensions with wheels and handles: 30 X 19.6 X 11 inch Suitcase dimensions without wheels and handle: 27.8 X 19 X 11 additional storage is available by expanding the suitcase Approximate weight of the luggage: 9.6 lbs 🌟 This luggage is covered by a limited 5 year manufacturer’s warranty🌟 .