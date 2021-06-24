CeraVe

Ultra-light Moisturizing Lotion Spf 30

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30 is a daily face moisturizer with hyaluronic acid and ceramides that leaves skin with a matte finish. Benefits Oil-free daily face moisturizer formula hydrates skin while leaving a soft, matte finish Provides broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen to help protect skin from UVA and UVB rays Ultra-lightweight, non-greasy feel Helps protect skin from sun damage, which can lead to premature signs of aging and skin cancer (when used as directed with other sun protection measures) Helps restore the protective skin barrier with ceramides Helps attract moisture to the skin with hyaluronic acid Ideal for normal to oily skin Suitable for sensitive skin Allergy-tested Non-comedogenic Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation Developed with dermatologists Key Ingredients Broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen protection helps shield skin from UVA and UVB rays Ceramides help restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier Hyaluronic acid attracts hydration to the skin's surface and helps skin retain moisture Formulated Without Oil Fragrance