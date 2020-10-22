Pilcro and the Letterpress

Ultra High-rise Slim Straight Jeans

$128.00 $47.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4122900970002; Color Code: 093 This high-rise pair offers a slim, straight fit for maximum comfort and versatility. About Pilcro and the Letterpress Pilcro and the Letterpress - our exclusive collection of premium denim - offers endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. We've elevated the essentials with an expansive array of made-for-you finishes, allowing you to choose the rise, length and rinse that best flatters your figure and suits your style. Whether you're looking for something sleek and skinny to take you from desk to dinner or something relaxed and distressed for weekend wear, we've got you covered - we know you'll find the perfect pair. 98% cotton, 2% elastane Slim, straight fit Seamed yoke detail Five-pocket styling Front zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 10.75" rise 26.5" inseam 12.5" leg opening Petites: 10.5" rise 24.5" inseam 12.5" leg opening Plus: 13" rise 26" inseam 15" leg opening