Hollister

Ultra High-rise Ripped Washed Black Mom Jeans

$54.95 $25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hollister

Details Ultra High-Rise Ripped Washed Black Mom Jeans Relaxed through the thigh and tapered from knee to ankle, these ripped mom jeans feature Vintage Stretch denim in washed black with ripped detailing. Ultra high-rise waist. Body:98% Cotton, 2% Elastane Turn garment inside out, wash before wear, to avoid color transfer Machine wash cold, with like colors Do not bleach Tumble dry low Warm iron if needed Do not dry clean