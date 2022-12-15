Athleta

Ultra High Rise Elation Tight

$89.00

FOR: Indoor and outdoor yoga practice, and life off the mat FEEL: Powervita™ fabric is buttery soft to the touch with support that feels like a gentle hug FAVE: Three-layer unpinchable waistband smooths and supports Shop the Conscious Crop Bra here Made with our customer-favorite, second-skin Powervita™ fabric, our yoga leggings/pants are designed for your ultimate distraction-free practice #502359 Show More Nylon/Elastane WICKING. Pulls sweat away from the body so it can evaporate faster QUICK-DRYING. Dries in a flash for the ultimate comfort when breaking a sweat BREATHABLE. Sweat can travel through the fabric so it can evaporate on the surface RATED UPF 50+ (Excellent Protection) Machine wash and dry. Imported. Show More Fitted, Ultra high rise Sits at the natural waist Hits at that sweet spot right above the ankle for a less-restrictive feel Inseam: Regular/Plus: 27" Petite: 25" Tall: 30" Show More