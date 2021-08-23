Pilcro

Ultra High-rise Darted Relaxed Jeans

$138.00

Style No. 4122382010173; Color Code: 093 With darted details at the waist and knee, this easygoing pair brings effortless polish to everyday looks - just add a breezy buttondown or graphic tee for a comfy ensemble you'll want to wear on repeat. About Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing. 96% cotton, 3% polyester, 1% elastane Relaxed fit Darted detail Side slant and back patch pockets Front zip Machine wash Imported