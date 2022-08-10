Hollister Co.

Ultra High-rise Dad Jeans

$64.95 $35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hollister Co.

Details Ultra High-Rise Dad Jeans Designed in an ultra-comfortable, loose fit that's relaxed from hip to ankle, these dad jeans feature Vintage Stretch denim in a medium wash with butterfly details. Imported. Body:98% Cotton, 2% Elastane Turn garment inside out, wash before wear, to avoid color transfer Machine wash cold, with like colors Do not bleach Tumble dry low Warm iron if needed Do not dry clean