Abercrombie and Fitch

Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jeans

$89.00 $60.52

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie and Fitch

Our ultra high rise straight jeans with built-in stretch for superior comfort. This jean features our highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. With refined details and a vintage feel from top to bottom, this style is cropped to show a little ankle—and your favorite shoes. Featuring a medium textured wash with crease detail and frayed hem. Imported.