J.Crew

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

$90.00 $50.99

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Details Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean On-trend 90's-style ultra high rise straight jeans with built-in stretch for superior comfort featuring our highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. With refined details and a vintage feel from top to bottom, this style features a full length leg, dark brown wash and clean hem. Imported. Body:99% Cotton, 1% Elastane Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Warm iron if needed Do not dry clean