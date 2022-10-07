Abercrombie

Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean

Details Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean Our 90's-style high rise slim straight jeans in a full-length fit that sits high on the waist, fitted at the top of the body and relaxes slightly below the knee for a straight-leg look. Features a medium wash, trendy criss-cross waistband detail and frayed hem. Imported. Body:99% Cotton, 1% Elastane To avoid color transfer, wash before wear, turn garment inside out Machine wash cold, with like colors Do not bleach Tumble dry low Warm iron if needed Do not dry clean