Cetaphil

Ultra-healing Lotion With Ceramides

$19.98

When you need to heal rough, dry, flaky skin, new Cetaphil Ultra-Healing Lotion is here to help. Specially formulated with ceramides, sunflower seed oil, amino acids and allantoin, this intense skin solution nourishes and hydrates the roughest, flaky skin for a full 24 hours. Ceramides help to restore skin's natural moisture barrier and retain moisture, while sunflower seed oil with fatty omega acids soften rough skin. Amino acids and allantoin work together to draw moisture in and soothe and nourish dry, flaky skin. Designed with sensitive skin in mind, this non-irritating lotion is dermatologist tested and is free of fragrances and parabens. Additionally, Cetaphil Ultra-Healing Lotion is non-greasy and non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores. For best results, use daily to heal dry, rough skin.