Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Revlon
Ultra Hd Vinyl Lip Polish, Act Natural
$9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
High-pigment, high-shine lacquer in a non-feathering formula
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lancôme
Juicy Shaker
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
NYX
Butter Gloss
$4.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Mented Cosmetics
Gloss For Grown Ups Lip Gloss Collection
$50.00
from
Mented Cosmetics
BUY
DETAILS
CK One Color
All Day Perfection Lipcolor In Flaunt
$16.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Revlon
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Revlon Photoready Eye Contour Kit In Electric
C$10.49
C$6.73
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Super Lustrous Crème Lipstick In Mink
C$9.49
C$4.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
So Fierce Mascara
C$11.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
So Fierce Vinyl Eyeliner In Midnight Mystery
C$10.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted