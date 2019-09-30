Revlon

Ultra Hd Vinyl Lip Lacquer Vinyl Gloss

$8.59 $5.39

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The new Revlon Ultra HD Vinyl Lip Polish is a high-pigment, high-shine lacquer that comes in a non-feathering formula. This lip gloss is infused with Vitamin E, Shea butter and aloe leaf extract for a very comfortable feel and contains a delicious creamy mango and whipped vanilla fragrance.What's more, it contains a reservoir tip applicator for a precise, easy, mess-free application to deliver the perfect amount of lacquer with every application.How to Apply:Step 1: Apply liquid lipstick starting in the center of your upper lip. Step 2; Work from the center to outer edges of your lips, using the extreme precision applicator to follow the contours of your mouth. Step 3: Glide the applicator across the entire bottom lip and fill in.