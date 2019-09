Revlon

Ultra Hd Matte Lipstick Seduction

I actually really like the new revlon hd colour matte range because they do give abit of a matte finish but at the same time don't dry your lips & I find that the colour stays on for a decent amount of time. These do not give a full matte finish but I would say they give a semi matte finish which is what I like as my lips are dry anyway. They were on offer for £6.99 plus an extra 10% off for members so happy days!!