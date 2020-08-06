REN Clean Skincare

Ultra-glow Resurfacing & Brightening Duo

$86.00 $68.00

Buy Now Review It

At REN Clean Skincare

Lactic Acid (AHA) from Sugar Cane Exfoliating action helps to eliminate dead skin cells for a smoother texture. Salicin (BHA) from Willow Bark Extract Helps to reduce sebum secretion, pore appearance and breakouts. Vitamin C Helps reduce hyper-pigmentation, even skin tone, reduce fine lines and wrinkles and protect from pollution damage.