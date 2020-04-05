REN Clean Skincare

Ultra-glow, Resurfacing And Brightening Duo

Get ready to shine brighter than ever with the REN Ultra-Glow, Resurfacing and Brightening Duo, a set of two products that are committed to bringing out the best in your skin. The tonic and cream double act leave your complexion looking illuminated and feeling smoother for an all-round healthy appearance. The Set Contains: Ready, Steady, Glow Daily AHA Tonic (250ml) Improve skin tone and texture with a skin-resurfacing formula that gently exfoliates and brightens your complexion. Synergising Lactic Acid and Willow Bark Extract (a natural BHA), the radiance-reviving toner sweeps effortlessly over skin to eliminate dull surface cells and minimise the appearance of visible pores. Gentle enough for daily use, you can expect a smooth, fresh and clarified complexion without irritation. Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream (50ml) Illuminate your skin with REN Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream, a weightless and nourishing facial moisturiser that ignites a radiant glow. A powerful combination of Vitamin C, Magnesium and Tara Pod Extract works to brighten and balance the skin tone whilst smoothing its texture to minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Delivering anti-pollution protection to help prevent premature ageing, the formula works alongside the skin’s natural microbiome to ease redness and hyperpigmentation, leading to a refreshed and healthy-looking appearance. After use, skin is hydrated, plumped and strengthened.