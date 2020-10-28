Kiehl's

Ultra Facial Trio

Formulated for all skin types (even sensitive ones), the Ultra Facial Cream smooths skin with hydration that lasts for up to 24 hours. It immediately leaves the skin 2.3 times more hydrated—even in the driest areas. An ideal step to prep for your Ultra Facial Cream, the Ultra Facial Toner refines the texture of your skin while gently removing surface debris and delivering soothing hydration. The non-alcohol formula is perfectly pH balanced for optimal comfort. Rich in emollients like apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, and squalane, The Ultra Facial Cleanser gently lifts away dirt and excess oil without stripping your skin of its natural oils.