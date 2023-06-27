SkinCeuticals

Ultra Facial Defense Spf50+

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

SkinCeuticals Ultra Facial Defense is our most popular Skinceuticals sunscreen. As a broad spectrum SPF50+ face sunscreen, it's an everyday must-have that offers strong UVA and UVB protection. Tired of sunscreens that are heavy, uncomfortable, and leave a white residue? SkinCeuticals Ultra Facial Defense is an essential companion to any well-curated skincare routine. With a natural satin finish, this sunscreen prevents the breakdown of collagen and doesn’t clog pores. With a super nourishing texture, it's particularly well suited to those who want some help protecting against the visible signs of premature ageing, and is ideal for those seeking a sunscreen that hydrates as it protects. What skin types are best suited to the use of this Skinceuticals sunscreen? Normal, combination and dry skin types Suited to mature skin types What are the benefits of SkinCeuticals Ultra Facial Defense SPF50+? Offers very high protection against UVA (which accelerates ageing) and UVB (which causes sunburn) Targets areas of dehydration and dryness Prevents the breakdown of collagen Why should I use a Skinceuticals sunscreen? Ultra light texture Cosmeceutical formula Broad spectrum SPF50 offers UVA and UVB defense Mexoryl® SX is an advanced, photostable UVA filter to protect the skin Mexoryl® XL is a state of the art filter that defends from UVA and UVB Tinosorb® S is a highly effective defense against UVA and UVB, with a comfortable feel Layers easily over other skincare Works well under makeup, or alone As with all SPF products, you should ensure you read the label, and follow directions for use included on this label, before use. The Important Bits you need to know about this oh-so-fab Skinceuticals sunscreen: For children under six months of age, consult with your family physician before use. Sun Protection Measures: Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer and early skin aging. To decrease this risk, regularly use a sunscreen with a Broad-Spectrum To further mitigate the risks of sun exposure, wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, hats, and sunglasses. Apply 20 minutes before sun exposure. Sunscreen is only one part of sun protection so wear protective clothing and seek shade. Avoid prolonged sun exposure. Reapply every 2 hours and after swimming, towelling and perspiring in accordance with directions. AUST L 297074 How much Skinceuticals Ultra Facial Defense SPF 50 do I use per application? How often should I use Skinceuticals Ultra Facial Defense SPF 50? Skinceuticals products are incredibly high quality, and so are highly potent. You don't need to use a lot to achieve maximum efficacy, and overdosing will result in wastage of your favourite products! The recommended dose per use of Skinceuticals Ultra Facial Defense SPF 50 is a 5c coin amount. This means you should get 60 applications. Use once a day. Following these dosage instructions should ensure your product lasts for the intended 17 weeks. In compliance with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regulation, we cannot provide remuneration (i.e. $1 store credit) for review on TGA listed and registered products.