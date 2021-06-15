Kiehl's

Ultra Facial Cream With Squalane

$22.00 $16.50

What It Is Our #1 facial moisturizing cream has an ultra-lightweight texture for instant and lasting 24-hour hydration. Skin is immediately left softer, smoother, and visibly healthier-looking. This moisturizing cream is formulated with olive-derived Squalane, Glycerin, and Glacial Glycoprotein. Paraben-free, fragrance-free, mineral oil-free, dye-free, and TEA-free. What It’s Good For Provides instant and lasting 24-hour hydration for soft, smooth, healthy-looking skin Balances even skin’s driest areas with 2.3X more moisture Absorbs into skin easily with an ultra-lightweight texture For all skin tones, textures, and types, including sensitive skin Suitable for men's skin