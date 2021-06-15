United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Cleanser
$22.00$16.50
At Kiehl's
What It Is This gentle facial cleanser helps remove dirt and debris without stripping skin of essential moisture. In addition to dissolving excess oil and dirt, this pH-balanced cleanser helps maintain skin’s natural balance and protection barrier. Formulated with Squalane, Avocado Oil, and Glycerin, our dermatologist-tested, gentle face wash is suitable for all skin types. Paraben-free, synthetic fragrance-free, mineral oil-free & dye-free.