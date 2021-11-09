Kiehl's Since 1851

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser: A mild foaming cleanser for all skin types. Benefits Gently cleanses without over-drying or stripping skin of its natural oils Helps dissolve excess oil, dirt and debris Tested for safety and gentleness pH-balanced For all skin types, including sensitive skin A customer favorite Key Ingredients SQUALANE: A signature Kiehl's ingredient, Squalane is a highly-refined botanical lipid derived from olives. With an exceptional affinity to skin, SQUALANE absorbs easily and is known to help replenish skin's barrier keeping it soft, supple and moisturized. APRICOT KERNELS: Granules derived from crushed Apricot Seeds. Within Kiehl's formulas, these kernels act as a gentle exfoliant. AVOCADO OIL: Derived from the beloved Avocado Fruit, Avocado Oil has a rich, emollient texture and contains a balance of lipids including omega essential fatty acids. Within Kiehl's formula, AVOCADO OIL is known to moisturize, nourish and soften skin.