Kiehl's

Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream

$48.00

What It Is An intensive barrier cream that instantly relieves and repairs dry, sensitive skin. Formulated with Colloidal Oatmeal and Beta-Glucan, this potent formula is equipped with our unique Advanced Barrier Technology that mimics skin’s lipid structure to help support the moisture barrier and visibly reduce redness caused by dryness. Our powerful barrier repair cream helps to relieve skin dryness up to 10 surface skin layers deep to support skin barrier recovery. Transforms even the driest skin to be soft, smooth and healthy-looking Helps skin feel relieved from irritation and discomfort Clinically tested on 100% sensitive skin with 50% dry to extra dry skin types Absorbs quickly with a breathable, balm-to-cream texture Suitable for dry, very dry, or sensitive skin Repairs skin barrier function in 1 Hour* Rapidly reduces redness** Relieves dryness up to 10 layers deep*** *Provides temporary repair to skin’s moisture barrier function in one hour based on instrumental TEWL and tape stripping test of 28 subjects. **Refers to redness due to dryness. Results based on a 4-week consumer perception test of 50 subjects with statistically significant improvement in visible redness post-application and at time points throughout the 4-week duration of the study. ***Results based on an instrumental corneometer test of 26 subjects compared to untreated skin post-application and at time points throughout the 96-hour duration of the study. The clinical studies performed on the formula have been validated to support the above-noted claims.