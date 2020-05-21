Biore

Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

$7.99

Bioré Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore strips are formulated with tea tree oil, menthol, and witch hazel to relase even the most stubborn pore blockages. These strips work like a super-magnet to remove 2x more dirt, oil and blackheads than before to give you the deepest clean. They lock into and remove deep-down dirt, oil and blackheads for the deepest clean. With regular use the Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips can actually reduce the appearance of large pores. Dermatologist tested. Hypoallergenic.