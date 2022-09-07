Glyde Vegan Condoms

Ultra Condoms Organic Assorted Flavors (10 Count)

$14.99

The first condom made with a proprietary plant-based formula of thistle extract and natural rubber latex, using Glyde's patented ‘double dipping' technology for extra sheerness with complete reliability. Crafted for performance and comfort, Glyde Ultra delivers a sensational experience to both partners. You'll notice the difference. Glyde Ultra (Standard-fit) is sized medium to fit most men. 53mm. Includes organic flavors: Strawberry, Vanilla, Wildberry, Blueberry, Licorice Made with sustainably harvested natural rubber, chemical-free, certified ethical, vegan & Fair Trade