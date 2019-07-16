Aveeno

Ultra-calming Nourishing Night Cream For Sensitive Skin

C$19.97

At Walmart

Aveeno Ultra Calming Night Cream, 48ml, helps you manage your sensitive skin by actively nourishing it all through the night. This night cream is clinically shown to significantly reduce the appearance of redness and irritated dry skin in just 1 week. Formulated with soothing Active Naturals Feverfew Extract, an ingredient related to chamomile. Feverfew helps to calm and soothe irritated, dry, sensitive skin. This calming night moisturizer is oil-free, non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic and tested by dermatologists. This means it will not clog pores, cause acne or irritate your skin. This cream is not only great for sensitive skin, it's also suitable for all other skin types including dry, oily, combination and acne-prone skin. This night cream comes in a tub with 48ml of moisturizer. Replenish your skin's protective moisture barrier tonight. Get healthier-looking skin with Aveeno.