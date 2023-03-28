QV

Ultra Calming Moisturiser

$15.99

At Chemist Warehouse

Our QV Face range is a complete cleansing and moisturising regime. Each product is completely free from fragrance and combined with ingredients to help protect and hydrate delicate skin. The result? A clearer, firmer, smoother and more radiant-looking complexion. Free from soap, colour and fragance to ensure each product in the QV Face range is perfect for sensitive skin. Scientifically selected ingredients formulated to cleanse, hydrate, protect the skin on your face and decolletage. Hard-working ingredients such as Niacinamide, Vitamin E and Safflower Oil to help create a clearer, firmer more radiant complexion. Shop the QV Face regime from cleansers, to serums, day moisturisers to night cream.We your facial skincare routine sorted! Try QV Face Hydrate & Renew Serum Try QV Face Foaming Cleanser Try QV Face Nuturing Night Cream