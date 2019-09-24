Aveeno

Ultra-calming Daily Fragrance-free Moisturizer - Sensitive Skin - Spf 30 - 2.5 Fl Oz

$13.79

AVEENO ULTRA-CALMING® Daily Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 instantly helps calm and soothe irritated, dry skin. Sensitive skin can be unbalanced, leading to irritation and redness. That’s why this fast-absorbing moisturizer with 100% mineral sunscreen rebalances and strengthens dry skin, reducing the appearance of redness and irritated dry skin in just one week. Featuring CALMING FEVERFEW® and NOURISHING OAT®, two of nature’s most effective and clinically proven ingredients for sensitive skin, this daily moisturizer leaves skin feeling soothed and nourished. The oil- and fragrance-free moisturizer is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist tested.