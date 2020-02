Flower Beauty

Ultimate Travel Brush Set

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Flower Beauty

All your brush essentials go mini! A powder, blush-contour, eyeshadow, and eyeliner brush perfectly sized for travel. Our exclusive rose gold clutch is the ultimate way to tote them! All crafted with ultra-soft faux hair for flawless application. Wash hair in warm, soapy water as needed.