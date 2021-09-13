Kitsch

Ultimate Travel Bottles Set (3pcs)

KITSCH’S TRAVEL RITUAL COLLECTION. Packing your favorite products can often cause a few annoying challenges whether you’re the frequent jet setter or just an occasional flyer. Kitsch’s travel ritual collection is here to help take even the most seasoned traveler’s routine to the next level. You’ll never worry about bringing your favorite beauty products on the road again. REFILLABLE TRAVEL POUCH 3 PC SET. Includes Three (3) Flat Squeeze Bottles in Black and Ivory Marble and One (1) Reusable Travel Pouch. Made compact and lightweight for easy packing into your purse, carry-on, backpack, or suitcase. Pouches are reusable, leak-proof, durable and dishwasher safe. TSA APPROVED, BPA FREE. Travel worry-free with your shampoo, conditioners, lotions and more, knowing you’re TSA APPROVED with Kitsch’s durable, leak-proof and ECO-FRIENDLY travel pouch 3-piece set. Kitsch’s pouches are made with BPA-free non-toxic and environmentally friendly materials. Carefully designed to meet everyone's needs, this travel accessory is compact and lightweight - pack with ease and carry in your purse or suitcase. STYLISH & EASY TO USE. Designed with a unique Kitsch pattern, this Black and Ivory Marble will look beautiful on your vanity. Ideal for carry-ons and suitcases to take on flights, cruises, camping trips, the beach, to the gym, work and else where you travel on the go. Kitsch is a self-financed, woman owned company. All Kitsch products are designed with love in Los Angeles, California. Kitsch Refillable Travel Pouches were created for your elevated getaway. Includes 3 flat pouch bottles with marble patterns uniquely designed in beautiful Black and Ivory. Made compact and lightweight for easy packing into your purse, carry-on or suitcase. Pouches are reusable, leak-proof, durable and dishwasher safe. Kitsch travel sets are TSA APPROVED, so you don’t have to worry about getting your beauty supplies on your next flight. [next line] All ECO-FRIENDLY, Kitsch pouches are made of high quality materials, including BPA FREE plastic. Kitsch travel pouches were carefully designed to meet the diverse needs and are ideal for carry-ons and suitcases to take on flights, cruises, camping trips, picnics, the beach, to the gym, work and anywhere else where you travel on the go.