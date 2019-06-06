Shiseido

Ultimate Sun Protection Spray Broad Spectrum Spf 50+

Ideal for active protection and multi-environment defense, this sun protection spray allows for quick, easy application over large areas of the skin, especially hard-to-reach areas and even while spraying upside down. It protects your skin against powerful UV rays while additional skincare ingredients help maintain your skin's beauty. The comfortably light, non-sticky spray can be used on your face, body and hair. The sand-proof, water-resistant (for up to 80 minutes) formula features exclusive SuperVeil-UV 360™ technology to help reduce the appearance of photo-aging while xylitol helps keep skin soft and healthy-looking.