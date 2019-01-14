Shu Uemura Art Of Hair

Catering specifically for extremely damaged hair, the Shu Uemura Art of Hair Ultimate Reset Masque works to revive locks that have undergone frequent bleaching, colouring and heat styling. Enriched with Japanese-sourced Rice Extract, the intensive repair treatment fortifies the hair fibre from the inside out; it promotes stronger, softer tresses, whilst helping to minimise breakage and split ends for a sleek, manageable finish. Expect nourished and revitalised locks from root to tip.