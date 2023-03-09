Shu Uemura

Ultimate Reset Hair Mask

$72.00 $64.80

Buy Now Review It

At Shu Uemura

Details this hair mask can be used to repair and restore very damaged hair that has undergone frequent bleaching, coloring and heat styling. enriched with japanese -sourced rice extract, the intensive repair hair treatment fortifies the hair fiber from the roots to the tips. promoting stronger, softer tresses, the formula helps to minimize hair breakage and split ends leaving the hair feeling soft, strengthened, and manageable. safe on colored hair so your hair color can thrive without sacrificing the health of your hair. benefits: deeply conditions and repairs very damaged hair due to frequent bleaching, coloring & heat styling. detangles tangled hair. prevents hair breakage. related articles: art of kintsugi and the inspiration behind this collection learn more > 5 tips to self-care with shu. see the tips > prevents breakage stronger hair hair treatment