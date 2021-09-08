Couchmate

Transform your picnic experience with The Picnic Mate! - The perfect lightweight addition to alfresco dining. You'll never have to find a place to balance your food and drinks again - Picnic Mate is the answer! It's perfect for the beach, parks, festivals, concerts and the backyard. In and outdoors, the Picnic Mate will be your best mate for many years. Measuring an impressive 40 x 46.5 cm, Picnic Mate has two slots made for a drink (and stemmed wine glass), and a generous space to rest your food The legs can be folded flat, up and down in height (from 22-31 cm) and each side can alternate in height to work on angled ground (hills) to create the ultimate flat surface FREE Carry Bag included to help take your new mate to and from your next adventure! Made from Natural Bamboo and coated with Nitrocellulose Lacquer to protect from every day use. What are you waiting for? You deserve one! Product code 747002440